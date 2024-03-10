The T1 terminal was virtually inaugarated by PM Modi with Union Minister General VK Singh and Delhi Lt Gov Vinai Kumar Saxena also in attendance. | Image: X@LtGovDelhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport's expanded T-1 terminal will be operational by May and the airport as a whole expects to see record footfall of over 72 million passengers this fiscal, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said on Sunday. The expanded T-1 terminal was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday. With its area now tripled to 2,06,950 square metres, the new terminal will have the capacity to handle 40 million passengers, up from 17 million previously. With this, the IGIA, across its three terminals, will now have a combined annual passenger capacity of 100 million.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration at the Delhi airport, DIAL CEO Jaipuriar said the expanded T1 is expected to be operational in May before the peak summer season.

Advertisement

Currently, the process related to ORAT (Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer) is happening.

"When you are operating an airport, you have got different stakeholders. You have airlines, ground handling operators... all these people need to get familiar with all these operations... We are in that proper process of ORAT," he said.

Advertisement

To a query from PTI on the traffic expected for the current financial year, Jaipuriar said, "We will cross 72 million passengers. It will be the highest-ever. We have done the maximum of 69.3 million (passengers) before Covid".

According to him, international traffic is doing well and is anticipated to be around 27-28 per cent of the 72 million passengers in the current financial year.

Advertisement

Compared to pre-Covid, he said, international traffic is 10 per cent more now.

World-class facilities

With the expanded T1, the Delhi airport is now among the top five airports in the world in terms of annual passenger handling capacity. The airport handles around 1,500 flights daily.

"In terms of capacity, it (Delhi airport) will be one of the top five. In terms of traffic, we are not yet in the top five...," Jaipuriar said.

Advertisement

T1's capacity is 40 million, T2 (15 million) and T3 (45 million).

Group Deputy Managing Director of GMR Group I Prabhakara Rao said that for the expanded T1, the amount of steel used in the expansion is more than 10 times that of the Eiffel Tower.

Advertisement

The expanded T1 will have eight entry gates, and all of them will have a Facial Recognition System (Digi Yatra). There will also be 20 Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), Individual Carrier System (ICS), 108 Common Usage Self Service (CUSS) and 100 check-in counters, including 36 Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks.

"The terminal also has 10 baggage reclaim carousels, each 70 metres long, against eight of 52 metres each, with ample space between two baggage belts, reducing the waiting time of passengers.

Advertisement

"The capacity of the Baggage handling system at T1 has doubled from 3,240 baggage per hour to around 6,000 per hour. The number of check-in islands has also been increased to 5 against 4 earlier. These would help in the easy flow of passengers and enhance passenger experience," DIAL said in a release.

In the long term, DIAL plans to convert T2 into Terminal 4 (T4), which will have a higher capacity.

Advertisement

T4 is likely to be operational in 2028-29 and then, the overall capacity of the Delhi airport will increase to 140 million, Rao said.

Development spree

Ahead of the virtual inauguration of the expanded T1 by Modi, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena spoke at a function at the Delhi airport.

Singh said 15 projects are being inaugurated today, and together, these will take the total number of airports in the country to more than 160.

Advertisement

Ten years ago, the number of airports was at 74, he added.

The NDA government came to power in 2014.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Modi inaugurated 12 new terminal buildings at Delhi, Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur airports.

He also laid the foundation stone of three new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.