Delhi Air Pollution: 106 Additional Buses, 60 Extra Trips by Metro To Combat 'Severe' AQI
To combat air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced 106 additional buses and 60 extra trips by metro.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Additional Buses to tackle Delhi Air Pollution | Image: PTI
14:57 IST, November 15th 2024