Published 11:11 IST, October 23rd 2024
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Worsens to 349 Categorised as 'Very Poor', Smog Blankets NCR
Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 349, as per data from the SAFAR
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 349, as per data from the SAFAR | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:07 IST, October 23rd 2024