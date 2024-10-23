sb.scorecardresearch
  Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Worsens to 349 Categorised as 'Very Poor', Smog Blankets NCR

Published 11:11 IST, October 23rd 2024

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Worsens to 349 Categorised as 'Very Poor', Smog Blankets NCR

Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 349, as per data from the SAFAR

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi to Unveil Winter Action Plan on Sep 27 With Drone Monitoring to Combat Air Pollution
Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 349, as per data from the SAFAR | Image: PTI
08:07 IST, October 23rd 2024