Updated February 20th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

Air Pollution Stage 2 Curbs in Delhi Removed as Air Quality Improves

Due to improving air quality, the national capital's Stage II anti-pollution limitations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been lifted.

Digital Desk
Delhi
Air Pollution Stage 2 Curbs in Delhi Removed as Air Quality Improves | Image:PTI/File
  • 2 min read
Due to improving air quality, the national capital's Stage II anti-pollution limitations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been lifted.

The Sub-Committee of the central commission, on Monday, reviewed the restrictions imposed in October last year and held that the measures are no longer needed as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 231, significantly below the 301-400 AQI range that warrants Stage II actions.

After reviewing the limitations put in place in October of last year, the Central Commission's Sub-Committee concluded on Monday that they were no longer necessary because Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 231, which is much lower than the 301–400 AQI range that justifies Stage II steps.

"In a meeting on February 19, the Sub-Committee critically analysed the region's air quality scenario. Utilising forecasts from IMD/IITM, they noticed a considerable improvement of Delhi's average AQI, which had been maintained below 300 from February 15 onwards. The AQI level on February 19 was recorded as 231 at 4:00 pm, significantly below the 301-400 AQI range that would warrant the implementation of GRAP Stage II actions,” the commission said in a statement.

Hence, the Sub-Committee decided that "the immediate situation was not severe enough to maintain Stage-II measures" and opted to revoke them.

The actions under Stage II measures included daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of roads, the use of dust suppressants at hotspots, strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites, targeted actions in all identified hotspots, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of generators, among other directions.

However, the measures under Stage I of the action plan, designed to mitigate the air quality from falling to 'Very Poor' AQI levels, remain fully in force, the commission added.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

