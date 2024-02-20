Updated February 20th, 2024 at 07:26 IST
Air Pollution Stage 2 Curbs in Delhi Removed as Air Quality Improves
Due to improving air quality, the national capital's Stage II anti-pollution limitations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been lifted.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Due to improving air quality, the national capital's Stage II anti-pollution limitations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been lifted.
The Sub-Committee of the central commission, on Monday, reviewed the restrictions imposed in October last year and held that the measures are no longer needed as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 231, significantly below the 301-400 AQI range that warrants Stage II actions.
Advertisement
After reviewing the limitations put in place in October of last year, the Central Commission's Sub-Committee concluded on Monday that they were no longer necessary because Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 231, which is much lower than the 301–400 AQI range that justifies Stage II steps.
"In a meeting on February 19, the Sub-Committee critically analysed the region's air quality scenario. Utilising forecasts from IMD/IITM, they noticed a considerable improvement of Delhi's average AQI, which had been maintained below 300 from February 15 onwards. The AQI level on February 19 was recorded as 231 at 4:00 pm, significantly below the 301-400 AQI range that would warrant the implementation of GRAP Stage II actions,” the commission said in a statement.
Advertisement
Hence, the Sub-Committee decided that "the immediate situation was not severe enough to maintain Stage-II measures" and opted to revoke them.
The actions under Stage II measures included daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of roads, the use of dust suppressants at hotspots, strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites, targeted actions in all identified hotspots, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of generators, among other directions.
Advertisement
However, the measures under Stage I of the action plan, designed to mitigate the air quality from falling to 'Very Poor' AQI levels, remain fully in force, the commission added.
Advertisement
Published February 20th, 2024 at 07:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
IGNOU Convocation 2024 Ceremony TodayEducation16 minutes ago
Azarenka lines up Rybakina early in DubaiSports 20 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.