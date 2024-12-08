Delhi Air Quality Plunges To 'Very Poor' Category, AQI Recorded at 302

Delhi's Air quality slips back to very poor category with AQI recorded at 302 | Image: ANI

New Delhi: After a brief respite, Delhi's air quality plunged again into the 'very poor' category with an AQI reading of 302 after having improved to the ‘moderate’ level at the start of December.

The air quality was last recorded in the 'very poor' category on November 30, with a reading of 346.

The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 302 at 4 pm on Sunday, showing a decline from Saturday's reading of 233, which fell in the 'poor' category.

Delhi's AQI Recorded In ‘Very Poor’ Category

Out of the city's 38 air quality monitoring stations, 23 reported 'very poor' air quality on Sunday, up from just two on Saturday.

(A thin layer of smog engulfs the area of Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul)/Image Source-ANI)

Meanwhile, 13 stations recorded 'poor' air quality, while the remaining stations were in the 'moderate' category, as per the Sameer app.

At the beginning of December, the air quality had improved, moving from the 'poor' category to the 'moderate' category.

However, on Sunday, the air quality worsened significantly, dropping from the 'moderate' category to 'very poor.' The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI as follows: 0-50 is "good," 51-100 is "satisfactory," 101-200 is "moderate," 201-300 is "poor," 301-400 is "very poor," and above 400 is "severe."

The primary pollutants on Sunday were PM 10 and PM2.5 with PM 10 levels recorded at 249 µg/m ³ and PM 2.5 levels at 134.4 µg/m ³ at 4 p.m.

Air Quality Commission Eased GRAP Restrictions Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Thursday, decided to revoke with immediate effect, its orders for invoking actions under Stage IV and Stage III of the GRAP, which was implemented amidst the worsening air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR earlier.