Advertisement

Flight Delay, Cancellation Latest News: A massive chaos erupted outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to flight delays and cancellations. Several videos have also been doing rounds on social media wherein a large crowd can be seen outside Terminal 3 of the IGI, with a section of people shouting 'Shame, Shame'. For the unversed, dozens of flights were delayed due to dense fog and bad weather conditions in the national capital Delhi, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport for several hours. Officials confirmed that a dozen flights to Delhi had to be diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Being stranded here for more than 7+ hours, our flights being cancelled, our luggages are lost. You Call this the country’s capital?



Shame. #DelhiAirport #mess #stampede #chaos pic.twitter.com/wmFK4v2u5W — Allwin (@beingAllz) January 14, 2024

As per flightradar24, 245 departures have been delayed from the Delhi airport today. Besides, nearly 100 arrivals were running behind their scheduled time.

Day 2 of @airindia ‘s mismanagement at delhi airport @DelhiAirport . After 8 hours of being stuck inside a flight without air conditioning, the flight they rebooked for us was also cancelled. No word needed to explain the mayhem. Long queues and fights only at Air Indian… pic.twitter.com/BuQSdAxoND — Reon Saji (@ReonSaji) January 14, 2024

So this is happening after @IndiGo6E 2195 landed to Mumbai after 12 hours delay. No crew is available to fly the passengers back to Delhi.There are without food &water and dead tired and this unruly behaviour of #Indigo is the worst.Hope @DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia takes some action. pic.twitter.com/OPmQDQCKgf — Supreme Leader (@tHeMantal) January 14, 2024

Air India passengers stranded for 8 hours inside flight

On the other hand, passengers aboard two Air India (AI) flights experienced over eight hours and another two and a half hours of delay due to adverse weather conditions at Delhi airport. Air India Flight AI 185 from Delhi to Vancouver was grounded in Delhi after 8 hours, as the weather at the Delhi airport was unsuitable for takeoff. The Air India flight was on schedule to depart from Delhi to Vancouver but the weather forced the cancellation.

Advertisement

Unacceptable behaviour by @airindia at Delhi airport @DelhiAirport. It was an utter chaos. They kept us in the flight for 8 hours with no updates. Fog and bad weather is understandable but mismanagement and complacency by management is inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/ROI4UQLZLe — Reon Saji (@ReonSaji) January 14, 2024

"Flight was ready for takeoff at 5:15 in the morning and all the passengers were boarded but due to low visibility, the flight was cancelled after eight hours of waiting," an Air India official told ANI.

Advertisement

Several passengers raised concerns about not being allowed to deboard and wait inside the terminal. The airline later clarified and said, "The decision was based on the time-consuming process of rechecking and security clearance post-de-boarding, leading them to opt for passengers to wait inside the plane." The cancellation of the flight was also attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) restrictions affecting the crew members.

Passenger Slaps IndiGo Pilot

In a viral video, a passenger was seen hitting the pilot of an Indigo flight while he was making an announcement about delay in departure at Delhi airport on Sunday. As per the airline sources, the male passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of the Delhi-Goa Indigo flight (6E-2175) while the latter was making an announcement about the delay in departure at around 1 pm.

The viral video purportedly shows an agitated passenger running from the last row and hitting the pilot. "A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making a delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable !," a user posted on social media platform X.

Advertisement

The crew members were seen trying to calm the agitated passenger and urging others to stay buckled in. After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the aviation security agency took cognizance and initiated a probe into the same.

‘Bear With The Situation’, Says Scindia

Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM.



The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 15, 2024

Taking cognisance of the matter, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to X and asked flyers to bear with the situation. He also suggested a few steps to mitigate the situation in the near future. “It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period. All stakeholders are trying their best to minimize passenger inconvenience. Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions.I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact”, said Scindia.



Advertisement