Advertisement

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, four members of a family lost their lives whereas three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on Delhi-Ajmer highway here on Monday morning, police said.

The mishap was reported in the Chandwaji area when the victims were heading to Shahphura from Nagaur district, they added. The deceased have been identified as Pavan Kumar, Sanjna Devi, Kapoori Devi and Monika. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

