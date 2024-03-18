×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

4 of Family Dead, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway in Jaipur

The mishap was reported in the Chandwaji area when the victims were heading to Shahphura from Nagaur district, police added.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
The accident was reported in the Chandwaji area in Jaipur | Image:social media
Jaipur: In a tragic incident, four members of a family lost their lives whereas three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on Delhi-Ajmer highway here on Monday morning, police said. 

The mishap was reported in the Chandwaji area when the victims were heading to Shahphura from Nagaur district, they added. The deceased have been identified as Pavan Kumar, Sanjna Devi, Kapoori Devi and Monika. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

