New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters taking central Delhi routes as vehicular traffic is likely to be affected on Tuesday, January 23, during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade. The full dress rehearsal will have the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day.

The advisory has requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow directions of personnel deployed at intersections. Commuters are requested to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm, according to the advisory.

Affected Routes in Central Delhi

The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg before culminating at the Red Fort, the advisory stated.

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has been stopped from 6 pm on Monday. The stretch will reopen at the end of the rehearsal on Tuesday.

There is no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Monday till the end of the parade. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed to traffic from 9.15 am till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg from 10.30 am. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, it stated.

Advisory for buses running in Delhi NCR

City bus routes will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), the Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT-Kashmere Gate, ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court, it stated.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take National Highway-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Those coming from National Highway-24 will take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT-Anand Vihar, the advisory said.

Buses to Wazirabad Bridge from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi.

Special advisory for paragliders, pilots

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.