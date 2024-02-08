English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Delhi Reels Under ‘Severe’ AQI Amid Biting Cold and Dense Fog

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Severe' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Srinwanti Das
Cold wave hits Delhi
The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi has dipped into 'Severe' category | Image:PTI/File/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As thick blankets of fog engulfed Delhi on Sunday morning, turning visibility to zero in several parts of the city, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi has dipped into 'Severe' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Severe' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455," CPCB said.

Advertisement
AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455
AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455
AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455
AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455

For the first time this winter, zero visibility reported in Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung

So far, Sunday’s fog is being termed to be the worst level of fog this season. For the first time in this winter season, zero visibility has been reported from Amritsar to Dibrugarh across Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barhraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Assam’s Tejpur.

A layer of smog also engulfed several parts of Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. 

Advertisement

Zero Visibility Affecting Flights, Trains

Delhi's Chanakyapuri area recorded 4 degree celsius at around 6.30 am, according to Skymet weather updates. According to IMD, Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida, will still be under the grip of cold way today and on Monday.

Owing to the dense fog, as many as 22 trains approaching Delhi are running late.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the, The Indira Gandhi International airport – Delhi’s Palam, recorded zero visibility amid the dense fog conditions since 5:00 am today.

Advertisement

The runway visibility range (RVR) is in the allowed range of 50 to 100 m as under Cat IIIB — is an Instrument Landing System (ILS) allowing flights to make landings in bad weather conditions like fog, snow, or rain.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement