The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi has dipped into 'Severe' category | Image: PTI/File/Representative

Advertisement

New Delhi: As thick blankets of fog engulfed Delhi on Sunday morning, turning visibility to zero in several parts of the city, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi has dipped into 'Severe' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455.

“The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Severe' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455," CPCB said.

Advertisement

AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455

AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455

AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455

AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into 'Severe' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



AQI in Anand Vihar at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, in ITO Delhi at 455. pic.twitter.com/gnZNDK2aqi — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

For the first time this winter, zero visibility reported in Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung

So far, Sunday’s fog is being termed to be the worst level of fog this season. For the first time in this winter season, zero visibility has been reported from Amritsar to Dibrugarh across Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barhraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Assam’s Tejpur.

A layer of smog also engulfed several parts of Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A layer of smog engulfs several parts of Chennai.



(Drone visuals from Rajiv Gandhi Road, shot at 6:40 am) pic.twitter.com/BEdSPwhsrH — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Zero Visibility Affecting Flights, Trains

Delhi's Chanakyapuri area recorded 4 degree celsius at around 6.30 am, according to Skymet weather updates. According to IMD, Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida, will still be under the grip of cold way today and on Monday.

Owing to the dense fog, as many as 22 trains approaching Delhi are running late.

Advertisement

22 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 14th January. pic.twitter.com/vmY6LBOSvr — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the, The Indira Gandhi International airport – Delhi’s Palam, recorded zero visibility amid the dense fog conditions since 5:00 am today.

Advertisement

The runway visibility range (RVR) is in the allowed range of 50 to 100 m as under Cat IIIB — is an Instrument Landing System (ILS) allowing flights to make landings in bad weather conditions like fog, snow, or rain.