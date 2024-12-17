Delhi AQI Soars Past 400 After a Month, GARP-4 Imposed Amid Severe Pollution Crisis

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality worsened further on Tuesday, breaching the 400 mark once again and falling into the ‘severe’ category, prompting authorities to impose GRAP Stage 4 restrictions. At 7 AM, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 421, with some areas such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Alipur recording alarming levels between 400 and 470, signifying hazardous conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR late on Monday night, as the AQI surged into the severe zone. The decision came after air quality readings touched 401 at 10 PM, following a reading of 399 just an hour earlier.

Why Air Quality Has Worsened

According to the CAQM Sub-Committee, a sharp drop in the mixing layer height, combined with calm wind conditions, led to pollutants remaining trapped in the air. These meteorological factors, coupled with existing pollution sources, resulted in the AQI crossing the 400 mark.

Restrictions Under GRAP-4

The GRAP Stage 4 restrictions include strict measures to combat the pollution crisis:

School Operations: Mandatory hybrid classes for students in grades VI-IX and XI in Delhi and nearby NCR regions such as Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. For Classes X and XII, physical classes will continue.

Construction Ban: All construction and demolition activities, including public projects like flyovers, pipelines, and highways, are prohibited.

Truck Restrictions: Non-essential diesel trucks are banned from entering Delhi.

Work-from-Home Norms: Public, private, and municipal offices are required to allow only 50% staff to work in offices, while the remaining employees must work from home.

Additional Considerations: States may consider closing colleges, non-essential businesses, and implementing odd-even vehicle restrictions to further control pollution.

Public Concerns Amid Severe Pollution

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already classified Delhi’s air quality as ‘very poor’ in recent days. Residents are deeply troubled by the annual pollution crisis. Bhagat Singh, a local resident, said to news agency ANI, “Pollution has become an incurable disease, especially for Delhi. Earlier, several people went for a morning walk here, but now, a lot of them have quit due to pollution. A willpower by the government is needed to resolve this issue.”

Another resident shared concerns about the worsening visibility. “The temperature was about 7 degrees Celsius, and because of the fog, cars were not visible on the road. However, as soon as the fog cleared, we could see the cars.”

Rising AQI and Earlier Measures

The situation deteriorated after the AQI breached 350, prompting Stage 3 restrictions under GRAP. These included banning the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR, except for those with disabilities.

With the implementation of Stage 4, authorities are closely monitoring the air quality scenario in Delhi. Immediate and strict actions have been taken to address the escalating pollution crisis, while experts continue to emphasize the urgent need for long-term solutions to tackle this recurring issue.