Published 14:27 IST, November 14th 2024
Delhi AQI Worsens: Delhi Govt Enforces GRAP-II Measures to Combat Air Pollution
As the air quality in Delhi worsens and the AQI slips into 'severe category', the government of Delhi has assured enforcement of Grap-II measures.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi AQI severe | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:27 IST, November 14th 2024