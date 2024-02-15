English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 11th, 2022 at 20:42 IST

Delhi: Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers demand subsidy on CNG

Delhi: Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers demand subsidy on CNG

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Hundreds of auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat on Monday demanding subsidy on CNG.

They threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand was not met.

Advertisement

The protest was held under the aegis of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh.

Many auto-rickshaw, taxis and cabs were seen plying on city roads despite the protest call.

Advertisement

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajendra Soni said the "unprecedented" hike in the rate of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers.

"CNG is now sold at a price above Rs 69 per kg, which is unprecedented. We are demanding that the governments (central and state) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG so that we can survive. We will go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if this demand is not met," Soni told PTI.

Advertisement

Soni said last week that his association had also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG but the chief minister has not responded so far.

"We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike," Soni said.

Advertisement

He said the representatives of other auto and taxi unions such as the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transporters Congress Union have also participated in the protest.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhary Anil Kumar joined the protest and appealed to Kejriwal to "rise above party lines" and help the drivers.

Advertisement

Kumar also drove an auto-rickshaw near the protest site.

"You (Kejriwal) are the chief minister and you have the authority to provided subsidy (on CNG). You have earned Rs 20,000 crore through VAT and now earning big profit through excise duty. Please save the city from an impending indefinite strike of auto and taxi drivers," Kumar told reporters at the protest site.

Advertisement

He said the Congress party completely supports their demands and stands with the drivers' unions.

The Congress leader also said that auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are the worst hit by inflation and fuel price rise.

Advertisement

Delhi's public transport, including cabs, autos, taxis and buses, is majorly CNG driven.

Around one lakh auto-rickshaws are currently plying in the national capital.

Advertisement

CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg, with the price rising by Rs 13.1 per kg in a month. PTI AKM SMN

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2022 at 20:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Arvind Kejriwal
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

10 minutes ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

13 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

13 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

2 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

2 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

8 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

a day ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top-5: Indian wrestlers who have triumphed in WWE

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Malayalam Thrillers To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  3. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Meets Jordan's King Abdullah II in London

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Karan Wahi Talks About Nostalgia As He Reunites With Jennifer Winget

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Chalo: 3 Union Ministers Hold Talks With Union Leaders

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo