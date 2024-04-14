×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 00:30 IST

Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee, Says 'More than my entire education expense'

A post is going viral on social media where a Delhi-based charted accountant and trader shared the receipt of his son's playschool fees.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Father shares his son's playschool fees, post viral
Father shares his son's playschool fees, post viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral News: A post is going viral on social media where a Delhi based Charted Accountant and trader has shared the receipt of his son's playschool fees.

Delhi based Charted Accountant and trader Akash Kumar took to social media platform X where he shared the fee receipt of his son's playschool fees for the academic year 2024-2025.

The viral post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘My son's Playschool fee is more than my entire education expense :) I hope vo ache se khelna seekhle yaha!’.

In the viral post Akash takes a witty jibe over the expensive modern day education which he then compares to his entire education expense.

According to the viral post his son's play school fees which cost him ₹ 4,30,000 has total six slabs starting from Non- refundable Registration fee of ₹ 10,000, Annual fee ₹ 25,000 and four terms with ₹ 98,750 each.

Viral Playschool Fees Post:

After calculating it all together the total fee for academic year 2024-2025 is ₹4,30,000.

The CA father takes a witty jibe to his son's playschool fee by commenting, ‘I hope vo ache se khelna seekhle yaha!’ which loosely translates to ‘I hope he learns to play well here’.

The playschool fees post has now gone viral with over 1.5 M views and counting. The netizens on the other hand are going all guns blazing in the comment section asking questions and sharing their thoughts.

One comment says, ‘Which college ?’ another user says, ‘Kids education fees are the ultimate population control strategy.’

screengrab of comment section
Published April 13th, 2024 at 00:30 IST

Viral

