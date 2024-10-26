Published 13:08 IST, October 26th 2024
Delhi BJP Chief Hospitalised Days After Taking Dip in Toxic Yamuna to Protest Against AAP
Virendra Sachdeva, who took a dip in the Yamuna River in Delhi two days ago, was hospitalized at RML Nursing Home after experiencing shortness of breath
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Virendra Sachdeva, who took a dip in the Yamuna River in Delhi two days ago, was hospitalized at RML Nursing Home after experiencing shortness of breath | Image: ANI
Advertisement
13:04 IST, October 26th 2024