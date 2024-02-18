Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A delegation led by Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday met DERC chairman Shabihul Hussain over ‘high’ electricity bills of city residents, a party statement said.

According to the statement, Goel raised the issue of commercial establishments being compelled to pay fixed electricity charges even during the Covid-induced lockdown.

“During the lockdown, most of the commercial establishments, shops, factories, among others, remained closed. But in the name of fixed charges, huge recovery was made from the public instead of giving them relief,” he said.

“Apart from per unit price of electricity, power companies are charging various kinds of wrong charges such as power purchase cost agreement, pension charge and surcharge, for which these companies are not able to give any account,” he added.

