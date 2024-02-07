English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 05:40 IST

Delhi BJP Organises Community Viewings for Ram Lalla's Pran Prathistha at Over 2000 Locations

Delhi BJP unites the city for 'Pran Prathistha' of Ram Lalla, organising community viewings at over 2000 locations with leaders' active participation.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya: Ram Temple illuminated ahead of Ram Lalla’s Pran Prathistha
Ayodhya: Ram Temple illuminated ahead of Ram Lalla’s Pran Prathistha | Image:ANI
Ayodhya: The Delhi BJP is gearing up for the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, and they have organised community viewings across the city. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that the party's office is illuminated and decorated for the occasion.

Senior central and Delhi BJP leaders are expected to participate in the community viewing at various temples in Delhi. To facilitate widespread participation, Delhi BJP workers have set up screens and TVs at over 2000 locations, including temples at the booth level. This initiative aims to engage the community in witnessing the Pran Prathistha Samaroh.

Delhi BJP office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, and councillors have announced their plans to organise community viewings in their respective offices, accompanied by the distribution of ladoos as a gesture of celebration. A special screen is being arranged at the Pradesh Office for employees and their families to watch the ceremony together.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's temple is scheduled for today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to perform the rituals. The main rituals will be led by a team of priests headed by Lakshmikant Dixit.

The Delhi BJP's effort to bring the community together for the Pran Prathistha reflects how important the occasion is, and the organisers are making arrangements for widespread and inclusive participation in the event.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 05:36 IST

Ram Mandir
