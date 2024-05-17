Advertisement

New Delhi: A major mishap was averted following a collision between a Delhi-bound Air India flight and a tug tractor at Pune airport on Thursday. The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were on-board the aircraft.

The plane suffered damages to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. However, no injuries were reported due to the collision. The collision was reported when the plane was taxiing towards the runway.

News agency ANI, quoted an airport official as saying, “The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe.”

Flight Cancelled, Passengers Get Refund

The flight was eventually cancelled and the passengers were refunded. Whereas, international passengers were flown to Delhi by other carriers.

An Air India Spokesperson said," There was an incident related to one of our aircraft, which was to operate from Pune to Delhi, at the time of its pushback. The aircraft was held back for checks, all passengers were offloaded safely, and the flight was cancelled. Passengers were eventually refunded their full fares and offered complimentary rescheduling. Those with onward international connections were flown to Delhi by other carriers. An investigation into the incident has already been initiated."

Recently, Air India Express experienced chaos after its employees called in sick which prompted cancellation of over 80 flights. Flights were cancelled on various domestic and international routes whereas scores of flights were also delayed on key routes.

Due to flight cancellations, over 15,000 passengers were reportedly affected. The low-cost airline, a subsidiary of Air India is now owned by the Tata group.

The crew were protesting against the new employment terms, according to sources. Subsequently, the Air India Express had sacked at least 30 cabin crew after they called in sick at the last minute.

After the crew called off their strike, the airline's management announced reinstating 25 crew members who had been sacked for taking part in the 'mass leave' protests. All 300 crew members who had reported sick were expected to return to duty immediately.

