'Delhi Boy Died of Septicaemic Shock After Attack by School Seniors', Reveals His Postmortem Report

Advertisement

New Delhi: An 11-year-old boy whom senior students of his school allegedly beat up died of septicaemic shock, his postmortem report, accessed by Republic TV revealed, adding that the young boy had swelling in his left knee. For the unversed, the boy died at a hospital on Jan 20, nine days after his seniors allegedly thrashed him in a government school in the Shastri Nagar area of north Delhi. The victim's father, Rahul Sharma, said his son was assaulted by his seniors in the school and he received injuries on his leg.

Silent marches, candlelight and sit-in protests by family

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the school and hospital authorities. The parents are accusing the school of negligence, asserting that their child was assaulted by senior students within the school premises, allegedly under the supervision of teachers who failed to intervene. The parents claim that the lack of prompt action led to the gradual deterioration of their child's health, ultimately resulting in his death nine days after the alleged incident.

Family Alleges Medical Negligence

In the ongoing inquest proceedings, statements from the family members, particularly the father of the deceased boy, have been recorded. According to the father, his son returned from school and informed him about being assaulted by senior students, resulting in an injury to his left knee. Concerned about his son's well-being, the father took him to the Emergency at Deep Chand Bandu Hospital. As per the father's statement, upon reaching the hospital at around 3:28 PM, the medical staff prescribed some medications but advised further treatment at the Ortho OPD. Unfortunately, the Ortho OPD was closed on the same day, leading to the patient not being able to seek specialized care at that time.

North DCP Manoj Kumar Meena, in a statement over the probe, said, "Following the reception of information regarding the boy's demise, a medical board was promptly formed to oversee the postmortem examination. The postmortem process was carefully documented through both videography and photography. Subsequently, a case under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at PS Sarai Rohilla, based on the statement provided by the father, and it has been initiated for a comprehensive investigation."

Advertisement

How The Incident Happened?

"On January 11, when my son, a student of class 6, returned home from the government school, he was limping and was in extreme pain. I asked him about the matter, but he kept mum," Sharma told a news agency. "We took him to a hospital where he was given some medicines and asked to rest for a few days. But his health condition deteriorated and then we took him to a hospital in Rohini," Sharma said.

Advertisement

Sharma further said that on January 20, he died during treatment in the hospital. "We didn't know why he was attacked. He wanted to join the armed forces. All of his dreams shattered," the father said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena had confirmed the incident and said, "We are getting postmortem done through a board of doctors. Legal action would be taken accordingly."

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)