Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

Delhi Bull Attack: BJP Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation from AAP-led MCD for Victim’s Family

The party declared that BJP councillors would obstruct the functioning of the MCD House until the mayor takes ‘moral responsibility’ for the incident.

Digital Desk
The victim, identified as Subhash Kumar Jha, 42, was attacked by a stray cattle while waiting for his child's school bus in Devli Mor.
The victim, identified as Subhash Kumar Jha, 42, was attacked by a stray cattle while waiting for his child's school bus in Devli Mor.
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit has called for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of a man who died in a stray cattle attack on Saturday. Speaking at a press conference at the party's Delhi headquarters, Leader of House in AAP-led municipal House Raja Iqbal Singh said that further incidents would lead to protests against Mayor Shelly Oberoi and the MCD.

Singh demanded financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the affected family, and alleged,”"result of the negligence and failure of the Aam Aadmi Party-headed Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi.”

The party declared that BJP councillors would obstruct the functioning of the MCD House until the mayor takes ‘moral responsibility’ for the incident and initiates action against officials of the veterinary department.

The victim, identified as Subhash Kumar Jha, 42, was attacked by a stray cattle while waiting for his child's school bus in Devli Mor. The MCD, in response to the incident, stated that its veterinary department would take action against illegal dairies in the area, including disconnecting their electricity and water supplies and sealing them off. "Today, in the Khanpur area of South Delhi, an individual was attacked by an animal. In response to this incident, a team of the veterinary department of the Delhi Municipal Corporation took action and captured nine animals,"the statement read.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

