Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:36 IST
Delhi: CEO of Private Five-Star Hotel Booked for 'Raping' NRI Woman, Probe on
As per officials, the incident occurred on September 14, 2023, at a private five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri.
India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A US woman of Indian origin has alleged sexual assault against the CEO of a private hotel in Delhi, where she used to work, police said.
"The complainant, who is a US citizen of Indian origin, has alleged sexual assault against the CEO of the five-star private hotel where she was employed. She worked as an assistant general manager at the hotel. The accused was an acquaintance of her uncle, who helped her get the job," it said.
A complaint has been registered under IPC Section 376 (Rape), the police officials said.
As per the complaint filed, the woman was working as an Assistant General Manager at the hotel. She got the job through her uncle who knew the accused.
As per police sources, the accused has not yet been held, and will not disclose the information of the accused and the hotel till the allegations are proven.
As of now, an investigation is underway and actions will be taken based on evidence found.
(With ANI inputs)
Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:36 IST
