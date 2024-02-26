Advertisement

Noida: Farmers on Monday took out a tractor rally near the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh to press the Centre for their various demands including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP).

Visuals have surfaced on social media platform X wherein multiple tractors were seen being driven on the road.

#WATCH | Gautam Buddh Nagar: Tractor march by farmers near Yamuna Expressway. pic.twitter.com/OjGCVpFg7m — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Speaking on the tractor rally, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi.

Rakesh Tikait said, “ ...A program to take out a 'Tractor chain' has been decided. Tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi, especially the divider highway...It was decided to register a different kind of protest so that the government would listen to us and not forget the farmers..."

#WATCH | Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait says, "...A program to take out a 'Tractor chain' has been decided. Tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi, especially the divider highway...It was decided to register a different kind of protest so that the government… https://t.co/rZphUPZTMY pic.twitter.com/zvgI36ODWu — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

'6-member Panel Formed to Hold Dialogues With Farmer Unions'

He added that a 6-member committee has been formed to hold dialogues with all the farmer organisations that are separate from Sanyukt Morcha.

He said, "We had gone to Chandigarh for a meeting of Sanyukt Morcha. We have formed a 6-member committee. It has been formed to hold dialogues with all the farmer organisations that are separate from Sanyukt Morcha...If any organisation wants to join the Sanyukt Morcha, it can have a dialogue with the committee..."



Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police Issue Advisory

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some routes. Movement of all types of goods vehicles will be prohibited on specific routes, including the Yamuna Expressway to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Delhi, and Sirsa to Pari Chowk to Surajpur.

'Path to having a dialogue is always open'

Meanwhile, a farmer leader, during a press conference at Shambhu border, claimed that they are yet to receive a message from the government and that they are open for a discussion. He said, “We (farmers) have not received a message (from the government) yet. The path to having a dialogue is always open. We are protesting here to have a conversation. So, whenever there will be one, we will attend the meeting,” says a farmer leader during a press conference at Shambhu border. “