Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Farmers Take Out Tractor Rally Near Yamuna Expressway, Traffic Advisory Issued

Visuals have surfaced on social media platform X wherein multiple tractors were seen being driven on the road.

Digital Desk
Farmers Take Out Tractor Rally Near Yamuna Expressway
Farmers Take Out Tractor Rally Near Yamuna Expressway | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Noida: Farmers on Monday took out a tractor rally near the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh to press the Centre for their various demands including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP). 

Visuals have surfaced on social media platform X wherein multiple tractors were seen being driven on the road. 

Advertisement

Speaking on the tractor rally, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi.

Advertisement

Rakesh Tikait said, “ ...A program to take out a 'Tractor chain' has been decided. Tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi, especially the divider highway...It was decided to register a different kind of protest so that the government would listen to us and not forget the farmers..."

'6-member Panel Formed to Hold Dialogues With Farmer Unions'

He added that a 6-member committee has been formed to hold dialogues with all the farmer organisations that are separate from Sanyukt Morcha.

Advertisement

He said, "We had gone to Chandigarh for a meeting of Sanyukt Morcha. We have formed a 6-member committee. It has been formed to hold dialogues with all the farmer organisations that are separate from Sanyukt Morcha...If any organisation wants to join the Sanyukt Morcha, it can have a dialogue with the committee..."
 

Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police Issue Advisory

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some routes. Movement of all types of goods vehicles will be prohibited on specific routes, including the Yamuna Expressway to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Delhi, and Sirsa to Pari Chowk to Surajpur.

'Path to having a dialogue is always open'

Meanwhile, a farmer leader, during a press conference at Shambhu border, claimed that they are yet to receive a message from the government and that they are open for a discussion. He said, “We (farmers) have not received a message (from the government) yet. The path to having a dialogue is always open. We are protesting here to have a conversation. So, whenever there will be one, we will attend the meeting,” says a farmer leader during a press conference at Shambhu border. “

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

13 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

13 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. India beat England: Team India clinch 5-match series after beating ENG

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Centre mandates minimum age criteria for class 1 admission to 6+years

    Education13 minutes ago

  4. CUET UG 2024 registration to begin today evening

    Education14 minutes ago

  5. Centre’s Infra Push: 2,000 Rail Projects Worth Rs 41,000cr Inaugurated

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo