Updated February 12th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

'Delhi Chalo' March: Chandigarh Police Issue Traffic Advisory for February 13

Due to the 'Delhi Chalo' march planned by farmers' groups on February 13, the Chandigarh Police has issued an advisory to maintain smooth flow of traffic.

Digital Desk
Several states have issued traffic advisories in response to the Delhi Chalo march.
Several states have issued traffic advisories in response to the Delhi Chalo march. | Image:X
  • 2 min read
CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and several other farmers' associations have announced their intent to hold a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 13. The stated plan of these group is to hold a protest outside the Parliament in order to compel the Centre to meet their demands which include a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops. In light of this, Chandigarh Police, on Monday, issued a traffic advisory detailing which routes people should avoid on February 13. 

The neighbouring states have also issued traffic advisories and general public may refer to the same for travel plans to and from Chandigarh, the advisory said.

The public is advised to avoid travel towards the Mattour barrier (dividing road Sector-51/52), furniture market barrier (Chandigarh-Mohali road Sector- 53/54), Badheri barrier (dividing road Sector-54/55), dividing road Sector-55/56, Mohali barrier, Faidan barrier, Zirakpur barrier, Mullanpur barrier, Naya Gaon barrier, Housing Board Light Point Manimajra and Dhillon barrier, according to the advisory.

Further, the traffic will be diverted from the above said barriers as per the ground situation, it said.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police appeals to the general public to avoid unnecessary travel, cooperate with the police and follow the instructions and diversions given for their own convenience as per the situation, it said. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

