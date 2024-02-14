Delhi Chalo March: After Clashes On Day 1, Farmers To Restart March Today | 10 Points

Advertisement

Farmers Protest Latest Update: Following a second round of talks with the Centre, farmers under the aegis of farm unions including from three states Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab are marching to the national capital under the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest call. The farmers clashed with police personnel on day one and will begin the march on Wednesday, February 14, said the leaders. The farmers earlier held meetings with union ministers and claimed that the meetings were inconclusive.

1.Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

2. Farmers have put forth multiple demands including- Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdraw from the World Trade Organisation, compensation for families of farmers died during the previous agitation, among others.

Advertisement

3. The Borders of Delhi have been sealed including Singhu, Tikri and Shambhu borders.The Red Fort complex was closed temporarily after peasants on their way to the national capital clashed with the police personnel guarding the border. Multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers have been placed at the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders.

#WATCH | Delhi: More concrete is being poured between the concrete slabs at the Tikri Border to make the border stronger on day 2 of the farmers' march towards the National Capital pic.twitter.com/kyhtGlD8iv — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

4. Massive traffic snarls were witnessed in several areas of Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday as multiple layers of barricades stopped the movement of vehicles. As lakhs of people travel between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during working hours, the authorities have advised the commuters to use Metro train service as much as possible.

Advertisement

5. Farmers from Punjab clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the states. The Police resorted to tear gas and water cannons as the farmers tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital

6. Twenty-four police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured as protesters hurled stones at them at the Haryana border.

Advertisement

7. Police used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters at the border in state’s Jind district as well.

8. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, however, said a law guaranteeing MSP cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders. He urged farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.

Advertisement

9. Riot control vehicles, including water cannons, are stationed at several places. Drones are being used to keep an eye on the protesters.

10. The Punjab and Haryana High Court heard two petitions pertaining to farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march and said that Right of free passage of public at large is to be balanced with the right of freedom of speech and expression.

Advertisement