The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing stir by the protesting farmer unions that took out marches, demanding a minimum support price (MSP), among other things, for their produce, around 177 social media and web accounts linked to the farmers' protest are set to be blocked temporarily, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs under section 69A of the IT Act.

"The orders have been issued to temporarily block 177 social media accounts and web links to maintain law and order on request of the Ministry of Home Affairs," the source told PTI.

Links and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and some other social media platforms can be restored after the farmers' agitation is over, the source reportedly added.