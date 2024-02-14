Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:21 IST
Delhi Chalo March LIVE UPDATES: Farmers Resume Stir on Day 2, Claim Demands Remain Unresolved
9: 21 IST, February 14th 2024
Delhi Chalo March LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic advisory, alerting commuters about restrictions on vehicular movement at various border areas and alternative routes for seamless travel due to diversions. READ FULL STORY
9: 19 IST, February 14th 2024
Delhi Chalo March LIVE UPDATES: Security personnel fired some tear gas shells on farmers Wednesday morning at the Shambhu border near Ambala as the peasants gathered there to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' protest, the agitators claimed
9: 19 IST, February 14th 2024
Delhi Chalo March LIVE UPDATES: Police personnel are carrying out security checks at Shambhu border in Ambala, Haryana on second day of farmers' protest.
9: 17 IST, February 14th 2024
Delhi Chalo March LIVE UPDATES: Massive traffic snarls were witnessed in several areas of Delhi-National Capital Region on Wednesday as multiple layers of barricades stopped the movement of vehicles.
7: 49 IST, February 14th 2024
Delhi Chalo March LIVE UPDATES: Farmers have put forth multiple demands including- Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdraw from the World Trade Organisation, compensation for families of farmers died during the previous agitation, among others.
7: 48 IST, February 14th 2024
Delhi Chalo March LIVE UPDATES: As the farmers are all set to resume their march to the national capital, the security has been beefed up at the borders including Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur among others.
Workers were seen pouring more concrete between the slabs at Tikri Border early in the morning.
7: 46 IST, February 14th 2024
Delhi Chalo March LIVE UPDATES: Farm Unions Will resume the protest on Wednesday morning after halting for a night. The protest began on Tuesday as the farmers under the aegis of farm unions Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced Delhi Chalo Mach to press the Centre.
