Updated February 14th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Haryana Police Becomes India's First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

The drones they used were made by a company called Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA).

Digital Desk
The DRIISHYA drone can drop more than one tear gas grenade at once, unlike traditional tear gas guns that need to be loaded by hand
Image:AP representative
Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Tuesday, for the first time, used drones to release tear gas at protesters, making them India’s first  police force to have employed this riot control method. The incident took place near Punjab and Haryana’s Shambhu Border.

The drones they used were made by a company called Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA). These drones were originally made for other uses that included usage in the agriculture sector to keep an eye on sensitive areas for safety, but Haryana police have used them to fire up their tear gas shells and dispose of violent crowds. 

The tear gas launcher on the drones was made by the Tear Smoke Unit (TSU) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2022, media reports said. Further, it's believed that Haryana got the tear gas launcher from a private seller. The tear gas canisters themselves were made at TSU in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The DRIISHYA drone can drop more than one tear gas grenade at once, unlike traditional tear gas guns that need to be loaded by hand. Officials say this makes it safer for the security personnel to use due to the lesser chances of getting affected by the byproducts following the firing of the grenades in a conventional setup. 

Media reports citing officials said that these drones are capable of firing an array of ordnance at the same time and ensure the safety of security personnel, with these having the ability to be piloted from relatively safe distances. 

Further, people who were hit by the tear gas also said the police used other tactics for riot control as well. They released coloured smoke and fired rubber bullets to ensure crowards got dispersed with non-lethal methods.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

