Farmers' Protest: Haryana Police Issues Fresh Traffic Advisory For Delhi-Chandigarh Routes | Details
In the wake of the farmers' protest, the Haryana Police on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for commuters travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi and vice-versa.
Chandigarh: As the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest enters third day, the Haryana Police issued fresh advisories for commuters to avoid vehicular traffic between Chandigarh and the national capital with several being diverted.
In a statement, it said, "The Haryana Police appeals to the public to use the railway route as a precautionary measure for travelling to Punjab because of the announcement of the Delhi march by farmer organisations."
In case of any difficulty, people can dial 112, police said.
Chandigarh to Delhi:
The Police on Wednesday said that people traveling from Chandigarh to Delhi should travel via Panchkula, Ladwa, Pipli-Kurukshetra, Barwala, Barara and Dosarka or Yamunanagar (NH-344), Karnal, Ladwa, Barwala and Indri.
Delhi to Chandigarh:
People planning to go to Delhi from Chandigarh can reach their destination via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Barwala, Panchkula, or Karnal, Pipli, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, Dosarka, Barwala, Panchkula.
Furthermore, travellers from Hisar and Sirsa can reach Panchkula via Kaithal (152-D), Pehwa, via Kurukshetra, Babain, Barara, Dosarka, Barwala. Similarly, commuters coming from Rewari, Narnaul, and Jind can reach Panchkula from Kaithal via Pehwa, Kurukshetra, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, and Dosarka.
