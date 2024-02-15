The Haryana police issued a fresh traffic advisory on two routes connecting the state's capital city Chandigarh with Delhi to ensure a smooth traffic movement. | Image: X

Chandigarh: As the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest enters third day, the Haryana Police issued fresh advisories for commuters to avoid vehicular traffic between Chandigarh and the national capital with several being diverted.

In a statement, it said, "The Haryana Police appeals to the public to use the railway route as a precautionary measure for travelling to Punjab because of the announcement of the Delhi march by farmer organisations."

In case of any difficulty, people can dial 112, police said.

Chandigarh to Delhi:

The Police on Wednesday said that people traveling from Chandigarh to Delhi should travel via Panchkula, Ladwa, Pipli-Kurukshetra, Barwala, Barara and Dosarka or Yamunanagar (NH-344), Karnal, Ladwa, Barwala and Indri.

Delhi to Chandigarh:

People planning to go to Delhi from Chandigarh can reach their destination via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Barwala, Panchkula, or Karnal, Pipli, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, Dosarka, Barwala, Panchkula.

Furthermore, travellers from Hisar and Sirsa can reach Panchkula via Kaithal (152-D), Pehwa, via Kurukshetra, Babain, Barara, Dosarka, Barwala. Similarly, commuters coming from Rewari, Narnaul, and Jind can reach Panchkula from Kaithal via Pehwa, Kurukshetra, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, and Dosarka.