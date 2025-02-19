BJP to Hold Legislative Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE | Image: ANI/PTI/FB

The suspense over Delhi’s next Chief Minister is set to end today, as the BJP holds its legislature party meeting to select its leader, ten days after a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

According to several media reports, the meeting is scheduled for 6 PM on February 19, after which the new CM's name will be officially announced. The swearing-in ceremony is planned for the following day at 4:30 PM at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, expected to attend.