Updated 09:36 IST, February 19th 2025
BJP to Hold Legislative Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
Delhi's New Chief Minister Announcement: BJP's legislature party meeting will select Delhi's next Chief Minister after a resounding Assembly election victory. Follow for the latest updates on the new CM announcement, upcoming swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan and more India News Updates.
The suspense over Delhi’s next Chief Minister is set to end today, as the BJP holds its legislature party meeting to select its leader, ten days after a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.
According to several media reports, the meeting is scheduled for 6 PM on February 19, after which the new CM's name will be officially announced. The swearing-in ceremony is planned for the following day at 4:30 PM at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, expected to attend.
09:36 IST, February 19th 2025
PM to Lay Foundation Stone for World's Second Highest Trek in Uttarakhand
09:24 IST, February 19th 2025
Gyanesh Kumar Takes Charge as New Chief Election Commissioner
09:07 IST, February 19th 2025
Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murder in UP's Gonda
A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,000 after convicting him of murder.
The verdict was delivered on Tuesday following the killing of a youth in the district.
Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal), Vinay Kumar Singh, said that the case dates back to February 6, 2020 when in a police complaint filed at the Katra Bazar police station a named Mukesh was accused of murdering one Bhim Singh (27) by slitting his throat with a knife.
09:06 IST, February 19th 2025
Kerala to Launch First Ever Project on Collection, Disposal of Expired Medicines
08:49 IST, February 19th 2025
Telangana: Two TGSRTC Buses Gutted in Fire at Kuhaiguda Depot
Two Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses were engulfed in flames after a fire broke out in a bus parked at the Kushaiguda bus depot in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, as per officials.
No casualties have been reported so far, as per the fire department.
Fire officials rushed to the spot upon receiving information, and the fire was brought under control.
08:14 IST, February 19th 2025
Prayagraj Railway Station Administration Implements Separate Entry for Passengers with Confirmed Ticket
08:11 IST, February 19th 2025
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Attends Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary
08:09 IST, February 19th 2025
Court Sets Aside Order of FIR Against Serving Judge
07:52 IST, February 19th 2025
Budget Session of Himachal Assembly to Commence on March 10
07:50 IST, February 19th 2025
Maha Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Offer Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji in Chembur
07:48 IST, February 19th 2025
7 Students Suspended for Ragging Junior in Government College in Thiruvananthapuram
07:26 IST, February 19th 2025
SC to Hear Petitions Against CEC Appointment Process Today
07:08 IST, February 19th 2025
Three-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Pit
07:05 IST, February 19th 2025
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Takes Holy Dip at Sangam Today
06:55 IST, February 19th 2025
BJP Forms Government in Delhi After 27 Years, MP Calls it 'Historic Moment'
