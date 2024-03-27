Advertisement

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Saturday visited the landfill site and waste-to-energy plant in Ghazipur and directed officials to increase bio-mining and disposal of the legacy waste.

The chief secretary was accompanied by the special officer designate of MCD, Ashwani Kumar, and Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, according to an official release.

During the visit, Naresh Kumar was apprised about the site monitoring mechanism, steps being taken to control fire incidents at the landfill site, and stepping up bio-mining of legacy waste from 4,000 MT to 9,000 MT daily by June end.

"The chief secretary directed all officers to increase the process of bio-mining and its disposal. He instructed officials to strictly adhere to the action plan and directed the concessionaire M/s East Delhi Waste Processing Pvt. Ltd. to operationalise the WTE plant at the earliest," the statement said.

It stated that approximately 10.25 lakh MT of legacy waste has been processed to date.

"It was also apprised that the department has prepared an Action Plan to clear the dumpsite by December 2024," the statement said. PTI AKM NSD NSD