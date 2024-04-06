During the CBI raids, two newborn babies were rescued from a house in Keshavpuram area of Delhi | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one person and rescued two children after it conducted raids at several places in Delhi in connection with child trafficking. The searches were conducted on Friday evening. The probing officials rescued two newborn babies from a house in Delhi's Keshavpuram.

As per reports, currently, the woman who sold the children and the person who bought them in this case, are being interrogated.

Advertisement

#WATCH | CBI conducted raids at several locations in Delhi yesterday, in connection with child trafficking. During the raid, the CBI team rescued two newborn babies from a house in Keshavpuram.



CBI is interrogating the woman who sold the children and the person who bought them… pic.twitter.com/ugGTukT8QC — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

The central investigation agency has also detained some more people in the matter, including a woman, and their interrogation is underway.