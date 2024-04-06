×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Delhi Child Trafficking Case: CBI Raids Several Locations, Two Newborns Rescued

CBI arrested one person and rescued two children after it conducted raids at several places in Delhi in connection with child trafficking

Reported by: Digital Desk
During the CBI raids, two newborn babies were rescued from a house in Keshavpuram area of Delhi
During the CBI raids, two newborn babies were rescued from a house in Keshavpuram area of Delhi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one person and rescued two children after it conducted raids at several places in Delhi in connection with child trafficking. The searches were conducted on Friday evening. The probing officials rescued two newborn babies from a house in Delhi's Keshavpuram.

As per reports, currently, the woman who sold the children and the person who bought them in this case, are being interrogated.

Advertisement

The central investigation agency has also detained some more people in the matter, including a woman, and their interrogation is underway.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer's Viral Video

5 minutes ago
Declan Rice

EPL 2023/24 Golden Boot

7 minutes ago
Max Verstappen wins Pole in Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Max wins POLE in Japan

7 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Cryptic Post

8 minutes ago
police

Woman Paraded Semi-Naked

9 minutes ago
US

NYC Hijab Lawsuit

9 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee defends attack on NIA team in West Bengal

Mamata Defends Attack

14 minutes ago
Nourishing Foods To Care For Your Sick Dog

Foods For Sick Dogs

16 minutes ago
Star Footballer Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi for ARG

24 minutes ago
Toto Wolff, Sebastian Vettel

Wolff on Vettel rumours

24 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

CM Yogi on Terrorism

25 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan Returns

26 minutes ago
Noida Orphanage Fire

Noida Orphanage Fire

29 minutes ago
UK's 111-Year-Old Briton John Tinniswood Becomes World's New Oldest Man

New Oldest Man

29 minutes ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

34 minutes ago
Nail inspo

Summer Nail Paint Ideas

34 minutes ago
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2024: RCB vs RR

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News19 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India Newsa day ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo