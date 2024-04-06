Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:02 IST
Delhi Child Trafficking Case: CBI Raids Several Locations, Two Newborns Rescued
CBI arrested one person and rescued two children after it conducted raids at several places in Delhi in connection with child trafficking
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one person and rescued two children after it conducted raids at several places in Delhi in connection with child trafficking. The searches were conducted on Friday evening. The probing officials rescued two newborn babies from a house in Delhi's Keshavpuram.
As per reports, currently, the woman who sold the children and the person who bought them in this case, are being interrogated.
The central investigation agency has also detained some more people in the matter, including a woman, and their interrogation is underway.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:02 IST
