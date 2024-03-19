Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:14 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC Against ED Summons in Excise Policy Case
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved Delhi High Court challenging all summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in excise policy case.
Delhi HC's division bench is slated to hear the matter tomorrow, March 20, 2024.
