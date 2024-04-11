Advertisement

New Delhi: The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) on Wednesday terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar, the private secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming his appointment illegal and void ab initio.

The action came fays after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Kumar in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Vigilance department's Special Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar issued an official order and order sacking of Kumar with immediate effect as he was appointed in violation of Central Civil Service Rules related to temporary appointment.

"The prescribed procedure and rules for the said engagement of Sh Bibhav Kumar were not scrupulously followed, so, such engagement is illegal and void-ab-initio,” read the order, adding that his services were being terminated with immediate effect.

This is a breaking news. More details to follow.