Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips 8th ED Summons in Excise Policy Scam Case; Seeks Date Post March 12

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the 8th Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons related to the excise policy case on Monday, March 4. The Chief Minister reiterated the summonses as "illegal" but still said he is ready to answer the questions by the probe agency via video conference, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Kejriwal has asked for a date after March 12 to appear before the probe agency.

Advertisement

Kejriwal also has to appear before a city court on March 16. The court has sought his appearance in a complaint case filed by the probe agency over his skipping of its summonses.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)