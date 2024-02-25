Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he deserves a noble prize for his efforts in making development in the national capital ever since he came to authority.

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal said that the saffron party tried stopping the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "...They (BJP) tried to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. They do not want the poor to get the same level of education as their children...Only I know, how am I running the government in Delhi, I should get a Nobel… pic.twitter.com/8AduBk30tw — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

They (BJP) tried to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. They do not want the poor to get the same level of education as their children...Only I know, how am I running the government in Delhi, I should get a Nobel prize for this," Kejriwal said.

During his address, Kejriwal also said, "Delhi Jal Board has passed the scheme. Now this scheme has to be passed in the cabinet. BJP asked Delhi LG to stop this scheme. Officers have been threatened, they are crying...When Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi called the officers to ask why they were not bringing the bill, the officers said that we have been threatened that if this scheme came to the cabinet, they would be suspended. Just like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are in jail, you will also put officers in jail by filing false cases of ED, CBI."

This comes as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday held protest over water bills at the party office.