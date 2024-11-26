Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP-led Centre of Manipulating Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the central government of attempting to influence the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by directing the removal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters from the electoral rolls. She alleged that the BJP was resorting to such tactics out of fear of defeat.

Speaking at a press conference, Atishi claimed, "The central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means. They are orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral roll, particularly those aligned with AAP." There was no immediate response from the BJP.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has accused the Delhi Lieutenant Governor of initiating a conspiracy to manipulate voter rolls ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

Citing an October 28 order, she alleged that the transfer of 29 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) marked the first step in the plan. Atishi further claimed that a District Magistrate overseeing seven assembly constituencies had directed officials to remove 20,000 voters from the electoral rolls.

Addressing booth-level officers, Atishi urged them to resist any coercion and document instances of undue pressure. “If anyone forces you to cut voters’ names, record it and send it to me. I will ensure action is taken. The Constitution of India is in your hands today,” she said.

