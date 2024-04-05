Updated April 5th, 2024 at 11:55 IST
'Delhi CM in Jail': AAP Shares New Photo of Kejriwal Amid Row Over His Pic Between Icons
The new backdrop picture was first featured during a press conference held by AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party's headquarters on Friday.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Amid facing a huge backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a picture of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal placed between portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) featured a new backdrop picture.
The new backdrop picture was first featured during a press conference held by AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party's headquarters on Friday. The image shows the Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor behind bars along with the party's symbol.
Advertisement
This comes after the BJP urged for the immediate removal of Kejriwal's picture between the portraits of the two icons alleging that he is a symbol of corruption.
Advertisement
BJP's Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "Kejriwal is corruption accused and by putting up his photograph between those of patriots such as Shaheed-e-Azam (Bharat Singh) and Dr Ambedkar, the AAP has insulted their dignity."
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 11:55 IST