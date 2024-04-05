Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid facing a huge backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a picture of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal placed between portraits of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) featured a new backdrop picture.

The new backdrop picture was first featured during a press conference held by AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party's headquarters on Friday. The image shows the Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor behind bars along with the party's symbol.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement on behalf of him for the MLAs of Delhi.

She says, "Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should… pic.twitter.com/htOouPYJhX — ANI (@ANI)

This comes after the BJP urged for the immediate removal of Kejriwal's picture between the portraits of the two icons alleging that he is a symbol of corruption.

BJP's Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "Kejriwal is corruption accused and by putting up his photograph between those of patriots such as Shaheed-e-Azam (Bharat Singh) and Dr Ambedkar, the AAP has insulted their dignity."

भगत सिंह जी और बाबासाहेब अंबेडकर जी के बीच में एक कट्टर भ्रष्टाचारी अरविंद केजरीवाल की फोटो लगाना बहुत ही खेदपूर्ण है। पहले पति कैमरे के सामने आके झूठ बोलते थे। अब जेल में हैं तो पत्नी से झूठ बुलवा रहे है। जनता AAP के बहकावे में नहीं आने वाली। https://t.co/BrRbEjuIyi — Virendraa Sachdeva (मोदी का परिवार ) (@Virend_Sachdeva)