The CM has forwarded the proposal for the LG's approval concerning decisive action against these accountable officials, the CM Office said. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after a patient died after he was denied admission by four hospitals in the national capital, the Delhi government has sanctioned the health department's proposal for immediate and stringent action against 4 doctors who were accountable, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Monday.

The patient was allegedly denied admission by four government hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, due to unavailability of beds or equipment. The deceased who was picked up by police in connection with a sexual assault case from Northeast Delhi had allegedly jumped from the PCR van while he was being taken to a police station.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old man had allegedly opened the window of the PCR van and jumped out. The man eventually succumbed to his injuries as he was not provided timely medical treatment.

As per the CMO, the authority concerned had proposed the dismissal of a doctor from GTB Hospital and one from LNJP Hospital, along with the suspension of one doctor from each from two other hospitals.

Advertisement

The CM has forwarded the proposal for the LG's approval concerning decisive action against these accountable officials, the CM Office said.

Following the incident, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday had sought a response from three Delhi government hospitals involved.