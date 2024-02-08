English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Delhi: CM Kejriwal Approves Stringent Action Against 4 Doctors Over Patient 'Turned Away'

The CM has forwarded the proposal for the LG's approval concerning decisive action against these accountable officials, the CM Office said.

Manisha Roy
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
The CM has forwarded the proposal for the LG's approval concerning decisive action against these accountable officials, the CM Office said. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after a patient died after he was denied admission by four hospitals in the national capital, the Delhi government has sanctioned the health department's proposal for immediate and stringent action against 4 doctors who were accountable, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Monday. 

The patient was allegedly denied admission by four government hospitals, including three Delhi government-run facilities, due to unavailability of beds or equipment. The deceased who was picked up by police in connection with a sexual assault case from Northeast Delhi had allegedly jumped from the PCR van while he was being taken to a police station.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old man had allegedly opened the window of the PCR van and jumped out. The man eventually succumbed to his injuries as he was not provided timely medical treatment.

As per the CMO, the authority concerned had proposed the dismissal of a doctor from GTB Hospital and one from LNJP Hospital, along with the suspension of one doctor from each from two other hospitals.

Advertisement

The CM has forwarded the proposal for the LG's approval concerning decisive action against these accountable officials, the  CM Office said.

Following the incident, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday had sought a response from three Delhi government hospitals involved. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement