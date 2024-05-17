Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal filed a police complaint against Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging physical assault. The complaint, lodged on Thursday, details a harrowing account of purported violence, including being hit multiple times, even on what Maliwal described as "sensitive body parts," according to police sources. The incident reportedly unfolded while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was “present at his residence”, as per sources familiar with the matter. The complaint outlined a sequence of events where Maliwal was purportedly slapped, kicked, and beaten by Bibhav Kumar. The Delhi police has registered an FIR under Sections 354 (Assault), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), and 508 (Act Caused by Inducing Person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Swati Maliwal was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area on Monday. According to AAP leader Sanjay Singh - who on Tuesday confirmed the "distressing incident" - she was waiting to meet the Chief Minister when Kumar "misbehaved" with her.

Why is Kejriwal mum on the Swati Maliwal case?

It is pertinent to note that Arvind Kejriwal held a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Thursday but the Delhi CM chose to remain tight-lipped on the Swati Maliwal case.

As reporters asked Kejriwal about Swati Maliwal , the Delhi CM refused to answer. Instead Akhilesh Yadav defended the AAP leader, saying that there are other important issues to be discussed in the press conference. "There are other issues that are more important than this..." said Akhilesh Yadav .

Instead of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh responded to the questions, stating that the BJP must respond first on incidents which happened in Manipur . "AAP is our family and has given a clear statement. Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal 's issue..." said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh .

On Thursday morning, images of Bibhav Kumar along with Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh surfaced. Bibhav was seen accompanying Singh and Kejriwal as they landed at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday night for the joint press conference of INDI alliance. Sharing pictures from the Lucknow airport, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders questioned Kejriwal over inaction in the Swati Maliwal assault row. BJP said that instead of punishing Kumar, Kejriwal is making him tour the country along with him.

Maliwal breaks silence

Nearly an hour after the Delhi Police recorded Maliwal's statement, she broke her silence on the alleged assault. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, she expressed hope that appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

“What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken”, Maliwal wrote in a post.

Stressing that the last few days [since the assault] have been very difficult for her, the AAP MP thanked those who prayed for her.