Published 15:13 IST, July 31st 2024

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Delhi HC Summons MCD Commissioner, DCP To Appear on Friday

The high court hinted at asking a central agency to probe the incident and directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, deputy commissioner of police concerned and the investigating officer of the case to appear before it on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court | Image: PTI
  • 3 min read
15:13 IST, July 31st 2024