sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:55 IST, July 28th 2024

Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: MCD Initiates Action Against Coaching Centres Flouting Norms

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has initiated action against coaching centres flouting norms and it will set up a high-level committee to probe the incident that claimed three lives due to flooding in a coaching centre's basement, MCD officials on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy
MCD Initiates Action Against Coaching Centres Flouting Norms | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:55 IST, July 28th 2024