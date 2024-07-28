Published 16:55 IST, July 28th 2024
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: MCD Initiates Action Against Coaching Centres Flouting Norms
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has initiated action against coaching centres flouting norms and it will set up a high-level committee to probe the incident that claimed three lives due to flooding in a coaching centre's basement, MCD officials on Sunday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MCD Initiates Action Against Coaching Centres Flouting Norms | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:55 IST, July 28th 2024