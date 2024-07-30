sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 19:05 IST, July 30th 2024

Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Issues Notices to Delhi Govt, Municipal Commissioner

The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi government, city police chief and municipal commissioner in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coaching Centre Deaths
NHRC Issues Notices to Delhi Govt and Municipal Commissioner. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:05 IST, July 30th 2024