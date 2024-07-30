Published 19:05 IST, July 30th 2024
Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Issues Notices to Delhi Govt, Municipal Commissioner
The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi government, city police chief and municipal commissioner in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NHRC Issues Notices to Delhi Govt and Municipal Commissioner. | Image: PTI
