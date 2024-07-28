Published 16:39 IST, July 28th 2024
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Students Demand Accountability, Voice Safety Concerns
3 civil service aspirants, Tania Soni and Shreya Yadav, both 25 and Navin Delvin, 28 died after heavy rain in Delhi yesterday led to the flooding of a basement.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Students Demand Accountability, Voice Safety Concerns | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:39 IST, July 28th 2024