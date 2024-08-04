Published 22:37 IST, August 4th 2024
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Students Take Out Candle March as Protest Completes a Week
Students protesting against the death of three UPSC aspirants, on Sunday, took out a candle march after their protest completed a week.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Students Take Out Candle March as Protest Completes a Week | Image: AP/Representational image
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:37 IST, August 4th 2024