sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | US Polls | Kerala Landslides |

Published 12:05 IST, July 31st 2024

'Not Done Anything Wrong': Wife of SUV Driver Held in Coaching centre deaths case Defends Husband

Shima Kathuria defends her husband, Manuj Kathuria, arrested for allegedly causing floodwaters to inundate a coaching center, leading to three deaths.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Wife Defends Husband Accused in Deaths of Three Civil Services Aspirants
Wife Defends Husband Accused in Deaths of Three Civil Services Aspirants | Image: Video Grab/R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:05 IST, July 31st 2024