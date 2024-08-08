Published 12:42 IST, August 9th 2024
EXCLUSIVE/ 3 Lives Lost, Countless Questions: Kin of Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy Victims Seek Justice
On the night of July 27, three UPSC aspirants, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Navin Delvin, died due to flooding at Rau's Study Circle basement.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Manisha Roy
3 Lives Lost, Countless Questions: Kin of Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy Victims Seek Justice | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
12:36 IST, August 9th 2024