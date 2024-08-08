sb.scorecardresearch
  3 Lives Lost, Countless Questions: Kin of Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy Victims Seek Justice

Published 12:42 IST, August 9th 2024

EXCLUSIVE/ 3 Lives Lost, Countless Questions: Kin of Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy Victims Seek Justice

On the night of July 27, three UPSC aspirants, identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Navin Delvin, died due to flooding at Rau's Study Circle basement.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
3 Lives Lost, Countless Questions: Kin of Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy Victims Seek Justice
Image: Republic
12:36 IST, August 9th 2024