Published 21:33 IST, July 31st 2024

Coaching Deaths: Delhi Police Records Statements of 16 Employees; MCD Officials Yet to Join Probe

The Police has recorded the statements of 16 employees as part of its probe into the death of three civil services aspirants in flooded basement of the coaching centre.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Records statements of 16 employees; MCD officials yet to join probe
Image: Republic
21:33 IST, July 31st 2024