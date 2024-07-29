sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 09:20 IST, July 29th 2024

'This Tragedy Could Have Been Averted': Students Blame 'Biometric' For Deaths of UPSC Aspirants

A few students have pointed to 'biometric systems' as a contributing factor to the incident, claiming that the situation could have been prevented.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
“Is Anyone Left Behind?”: New Video Reveals Chaos Before Delhi’s IAS Coaching Centre Flooding
'This Tragedy Could Have Been Averted': Students Blame 'Biometric Access' For Death of UPSC Aspirants | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:20 IST, July 29th 2024