As Cold Wave Continues to Sweep Delhi, People Take Refuge in Night Shelter Homes
The Indian Meteorological Departmenton Friday said that dense fog is likely to prevail over Northwest India for the next 5 days
New Delhi: As the bone-chilling cold wave continues to sweep Delhi and the rest of North India, people were seen taking refuge in night shelter homes to keep themselves warm.
In the national capital, homeless people were seen huddling in government-run night shelters.
Dense Fog to Prevail Over Northwest India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that dense fog is likely to prevail over Northwest India for the next 5 days. The department on its X account also shared visibility recorded at several places in the north. Amritsar recorded 25m, Chandigarh-50, Ambala & Hissar-200 each, while Palam (Delhi)-0. Furthermore, Lucknow and Varanasi recorded 25m each and Bareilly recorded 50 meters.
The Met agency added that Central and East India is likely to witness a fall in temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming 3 days.
