Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning As Residents Wake Up To 3.6 Degrees Celsius
The weather department has issued a red alert for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for today, January 13.
Representative | Image:PTI
Delhi Weather Update: Delhi on Saturday, January 13, recorded its coldest morning of this winter season with temperature reading 3.6 degrees Celsius. The national capital has been covered by a blanket of dense fog leading to zero visibility this morning. In some areas, the temperature even dipped to 3.4 degrees Celsius.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
