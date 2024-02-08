Advertisement

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi on Saturday, January 13, recorded its coldest morning of this winter season with temperature reading 3.6 degrees Celsius. The national capital has been covered by a blanket of dense fog leading to zero visibility this morning. In some areas, the temperature even dipped to 3.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for today, January 13.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)