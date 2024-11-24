Delhi Constable Stabbed to Death: Main Accused Killed in Police Encounter, 2 More Held

New Delhi: The main accused of the murder of a 28-year-old Delhi Police constable Kiranpal Singh, was killed in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area in the wee hours of Sunday in a police encounter, and two more were arrest were made in the case.

The cop was stabbed to death by three people, while being on a night patrol in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area.

Two of the attackers were arrested Saturday, while the third was at large after being killed in police encounter.

Police arrested Deepak Max, 20, caught after an encounter by Crime Branch, while Krish Gupta, 18, by local police from the same area.

Acting on specific information, teams of NDR of Special Cell and Narcotics Cell of South East District, went to the area connecting Sangam Vihar and Surajkund Road late on Saturday night, the officer said.

The accused was identified and asked to surrender. He, however, opened fire at the police personnel who retaliated in self-defence and injured the accused.

“The main accused identified as Raghav alias Rocky in the murder of Delhi police constable Kiranpal, which took place during the early hours yesterday, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of local police and special cell”, said Delhi police official.

"Close to midnight, the suspect was identified and the police personnel instructed him to surrender. The suspect, in a premeditated manner, opened fire from a close distance at the police party. In self-defense, the police team retaliated, which led to the suspect being injured by gunshot wounds. He was taken to ESIC hospital, Okhla, where he passed away due to the injuries suffered in police action", added official.

"He was immediately taken to the ESIC Hospital, Okhla, where he died," the officer said.

A pistol with two cartridges have been seized, the police officer said, adding no police official was injured in the encounter.

Constable Kiran Pal, posted at Govindpuri Police Station, was on night patrolling duty when he stopped three people riding a scooty in the early hours of Saturday.

The accused threw stones at the constable to evade arrest but he managed to waylay them by putting his bike in front of their vehicle, the officer said.